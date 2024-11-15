This week has been an alarming reminder of the corrupting nature of power, and the millions of our fellow citizens who fawn over a billionaire at opulent, self-indulgent rallies. We're talking, of course, about Taylor Swift's Toronto stop on the Eras Tour. This inaugural edition of our weekly memes roundup brings Torontonian Taylormania, a possible political promotion for the Oasis bruvs, and Imogen Heap being sad about dots. Mmm whatcha think about that?
@jurcassicpark it's exactly what i asked for, 10/10 🙂↕️ #lotr #queer #fyp #frodobaggins ♬ The Shire: Concerning Hobbits (From Lord of the Rings) - San Fernando Symphonic Assembly
@larkyyyyyyyy
prayers to you all 🙏♬ som original - ✩
@cynthianixon I'm right here! @Anna Roisman ♬ original sound - Cynthia Nixon
@spookyxjaden my favorite thing is to wait for a new guest to ask where the bathroom is, then wait like 😈 #justinbieber #justin #bieber #nostalgia #foryoupage❤️❤️ #fyp #trending #2000s #jb ♬ Love Me - Justin Bieber
@tim.collins Self proclaimed aussie icons the chair sniffers drop their song VAPES available on all platforms Monday 18th November! Pre-save link on my page #australianbands #aussiemusic #comedymusic #parody #comedy #skit #australianmusic #parodysong #aussiebandsdoitbest ♬ original sound - tim collins
@yanchick7 #swiftytok #taylorswif #toronto #fanpage #erastourtaylorswift #mentalhealth #generation ♬ original sound - user9128774641742
@tam.tata
no hashtags just vibes♬ 365 - Charli xcx
@shuturp
whatever i said forget it♬ Jerkin' - Amyl and The Sniffers
@lewbergermusic This is how we'll remind you #fyp #parody ♬ How We'll Remind You - Lewberger
@camlaflam The timing of this was too perfect holy shit #chappelroan #lordoftherings #supergraphicultramoderngirl #lotr ♬ original sound - Cam Agnew