This week has been an alarming reminder of the corrupting nature of power, and the millions of our fellow citizens who fawn over a billionaire at opulent, self-indulgent rallies. We're talking, of course, about Taylor Swift's Toronto stop on the Eras Tour. This inaugural edition of our weekly memes roundup brings Torontonian Taylormania, a possible political promotion for the Oasis bruvs, and Imogen Heap being sad about dots. Mmm whatcha think about that?