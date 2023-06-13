Late Canadian Comic Nick Nemeroff Honoured with New Comedy Grant

A new Canadian comedy grant has been established in memory of late JUNO-nominated comic Nick Nemeroff.
Today, the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced the creation of Misdirect: the Nick Nemeroff Comedy Grant, set to be awarded to emerging Canadian comedians who embody the spirit of its namesake.
The grant "seeks to nurture and amplify the next generation of comedic voices" by providing a cash prize of $10,000 CAD to the winning comedian, intended to be utilized for their next television special, album, or other comedy-related project.
Priority will be given to applicants who express a need for financial assistance and/or artists who do not currently have a television special. Applications will open in the fall of 2023, with further details available via the Canadian Academy's official website.
Nemeroff, who appeared on Conan, CTV's Roast Battle Canada and performed live at Just for Laughs, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, and the Halifax Comedy Festival, passed away in June 2022. His debut standup album, 2020's The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life, was nominated for Comedy Album of the Year at the 2021 JUNO Awards.
"It is our privilege to work with the Nemeroff family to commemorate Nick's legacy with 'Misdirect: the Nick Nemeroff Comedy Grant,'" said Louis Calabro, the Canadian Academy's vice-president of Programming & Awards, in a release. "Nick Nemeroff was a groundbreaking comedian on the precipice of greatness, and it is our hope that this grant will serve as a sign of encouragement and reinforcement for the next generation of innovative, fresh, and creative Canadian comedians who are pushing boundaries in their craft like Nick did every day."
"Nick's comedic legacy is one of perseverance, commitment and generosity," added Howard and Joanne Nemeroff, Nick's parents, on behalf of his family. "Though we will forever be grieving his passing, we are incredibly proud to honour his qualities through this grant, providing up-and-coming comics a chance to pursue their dream with the same fervour Nick was known for."
