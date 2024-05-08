Gary Gulman Announces Fall North American Tour

Comedian Gary Gulman has announced a tour, including a string of Canadian dates this fall.

The tour is in support of Gulman's debut book, Misfit: Growing Up Awkward in the '80s, which came out in September 2023 and is a memoir based on his school life. According to a press release, the shows "will feature material based on his book, but not a repeat of the book."

In addition to US dates, the tour includes five Canadian stops: London, Kingston, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. All of those shows are all-ages except for Vancouver.

Tickets officially go on sale on Friday (May 10) at 10 a.m., but a presale is available through Gulman's website.

Gary Gulman 2024 Tour Dates:

05/17 Bozeman, MT – Ellen Theatre

05/19 Jackson, WY – The Center Theater

08/29 London, ON – London Music Hall

08/31 Kingston, ON – Kingston Grand Theatre

09/14 Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

09/19 Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center

09/20 Jacksonville, FL – Times Union Center

09/29 Vancouver, BC – Hollywood Theatre

10/23 Calgary, AB – Bella Concert Hall

10/25 Edmonton, AB – Myer Horowitz Theatre

11/08 Des Moines, IA – Wooly's

11/15 Burlington, VT – Vermont Comedy Club

11/16 Burlington, VT – Vermont Comedy Club (two shows)

