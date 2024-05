Spring has sprung! And yet, without any instruction from us, this month's artists turned in a surprisingly creepy selection of comics, including some ghoulish flirting and a rat-infested heart. Stick still around until the end and you'll find some more seasonal blooms.

See the comics below, or grab a hard copy in the Spring 2024 issue of Exclaim!, on newsstands now.

Musical Squares by Robb Mirsky

Yow-Wee! by Jenna Cha

Thick Skin by Arizona O'Neill

Blooming Flower by Tiffany Chen