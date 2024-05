Daniel Sloss Adds Toronto Date to North American Standup Tour

Scotland standup Daniel Sloss , one of the only as-yet uncancelled male comedians left (to my knowledge, anyway), is heading out on a tour of North America early next year, and he's just added a lone Toronto date.The 21-city trek starts off in Albany on April 12, after which Sloss will head to Massey Hall on April 18 for the only Canadian date on tour. The comedian will head back south of the border to finish out the Can't show dates in the US, concluding in Washington, D.C., on May 18.An artist presale begins tomorrow, December 13, ahead of additional presales running throughout the week leading up to the general on-sale on December 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the schedule below.Daniel Sloss 2024 Tour Dates:04/12 Albany, NY - The Egg04/18 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall04/19 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit04/20 Cleveland, OH - Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square04/21 Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Theatre04/24 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant04/23 Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall04/25 Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre04/26 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom04/27 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis05/01 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre05/03 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre05/05 Huntington, NY - The Paramount05/07 Tacoma, WA - Pantages Theater05/08 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall05/09 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre05/10 Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theatre05/11 Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts05/12 San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts05/14 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall05/15 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre05/16 Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre for the Performing Arts05/18 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre