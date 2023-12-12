Daniel Sloss Adds Toronto Date to North American Standup Tour

Scotland standup Daniel Sloss, one of the only as-yet uncancelled male comedians left (to my knowledge, anyway), is heading out on a tour of North America early next year, and he's just added a lone Toronto date.
The 21-city trek starts off in Albany on April 12, after which Sloss will head to Massey Hall on April 18 for the only Canadian date on tour. The comedian will head back south of the border to finish out the Can't show dates in the US, concluding in Washington, D.C., on May 18.
An artist presale begins tomorrow, December 13, ahead of additional presales running throughout the week leading up to the general on-sale on December 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the schedule below.
Daniel Sloss 2024 Tour Dates:
04/12 Albany, NY - The Egg
04/18 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
04/19 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
04/20 Cleveland, OH - Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square
04/21 Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Theatre
04/24 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
04/23 Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
04/25 Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre
04/26 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
04/27 Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis
05/01 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
05/03 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
05/05 Huntington, NY - The Paramount
05/07 Tacoma, WA - Pantages Theater
05/08 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
05/09 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre
05/10 Stockton, CA - Bob Hope Theatre
05/11 Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
05/12 San Francisco, CA - Palace of Fine Arts
05/14 Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
05/15 Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
05/16 Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre for the Performing Arts
05/18 Washington, D.C. - Warner Theatre
