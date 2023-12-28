Conan O'Brien Says His Ghost Will Roam Toronto, Performing Comedy for Canadians

Toronto is basically Heaven, according to Conan O'Brien, who says that his vision of the afterlife involves coming to the city so that his ghost can perform comedy for Canadians.
On the Christmas Day episode of the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, guest Gary Gulman mentioned that he recorded his new comedy special, Born on 3rd Base, in Toronto. This inspired O'Brien to wax lyrical about his love of Canadian audiences.
"Oh my God — Canada, Toronto," O'Brien said. "That's where my ghost is going to go when it roams the earth doing bits. It's going to go up to Toronto. They're really smart and they laugh and they're fun."
When co-host Sona Movsesian questioned this vision of the afterlife, O'Brien doubled down on his insistence that his spirit will perform comedy in Toronto: "I don't want to go to Heaven. Heaven sounds boring. I don't want to go talk to Eleanor Roosevelt on a cloud. I want to go up to Toronto and do bits and then go to a cool restaurant afterwards."
On behalf of Toronto and all of Canada, Exclaim! can say that we'd be happy to host Conan's ghost for all of his posthumous comedy performances.
Hear the podcast episode below. The discussion of Toronto starts just after the 13:30 mark.
On the Christmas Day episode of the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, guest Gary Gulman mentioned that he recorded his new comedy special, Born on 3rd Base, in Toronto. This inspired O'Brien to wax lyrical about his love of Canadian audiences.
"Oh my God — Canada, Toronto," O'Brien said. "That's where my ghost is going to go when it roams the earth doing bits. It's going to go up to Toronto. They're really smart and they laugh and they're fun."
When co-host Sona Movsesian questioned this vision of the afterlife, O'Brien doubled down on his insistence that his spirit will perform comedy in Toronto: "I don't want to go to Heaven. Heaven sounds boring. I don't want to go talk to Eleanor Roosevelt on a cloud. I want to go up to Toronto and do bits and then go to a cool restaurant afterwards."
On behalf of Toronto and all of Canada, Exclaim! can say that we'd be happy to host Conan's ghost for all of his posthumous comedy performances.
Hear the podcast episode below. The discussion of Toronto starts just after the 13:30 mark.