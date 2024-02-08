City of Mississauga Presents 'Lewberger: Wizard of Friendship' Comedy Musical

The City of Mississauga has announced that comedy band Lewberger will bring their show Lewberger: Wizard of Friendship to the Living Arts Centre on March 9.

The America's Got Talent alum trio comprised of Try Guys star Keith Habersberger, actor Alex Lewis and singer-songwriter Hughie Stone Fish are taking their newest show across North America, including a stop in Vancouver en route to the upcoming Mississauga performance.

An official synopsis of Wizard of Friendship reads:

When best friends and comedy band Lewberger get into a fight, the rift in their friendship grows so large that it breaks the heart of the Wizard of Friendship. Lewberger is sent on a musical quest in NoFriendia, a wild land of true whimsy where they must venture to the intimidatingly Handsome Forest, through the Adults-only Haunted House, and many more amazing places all while being guided by... a giant... sausage man.

Tickets for the performance at the Living Arts Centre are on sale now at the City of Mississauga's official website. Attendees who purchase tickets in the pit section will also be treated to a meet-and-greet with Lewberger after the event.

In the meantime, get a taste of the trio's musical comedy by watching their recap of Ontario's recent nut heists below.

