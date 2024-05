Chris Tucker to Hit Toronto on First Tour in Over a Decade

Comedian Chris Tucker hasn't done a major stint on the road in more than a decade — but that's all about to change. He'll cement his status with the Legend tour, a 30-city North American trek, this fall. It includes a lone Canadian stop in Toronto early next year.As aforementioned, the comic kicks things off on September 8 in North Charleston, SC. Tucker will continue on across the US for most of the fall, temporarily wrapping up for the holiday season after performing in Washington on December 12. He'll get 2024 started properly with his lone Canadian show at Toronto's Meridian Hall on January 9 before concluding the run on January 12 in Detroit. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (August 11) at 10 a.m. local time after presales take place tomorrow (August 10). Check out Tucker's itinerary below.Chris Tucker 2023–2024 Tour Dates:09/08 North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center09/10 Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall09/20 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace09/22 Memphis, TN - The Orpheum Theatre Memphis09/24 Durham, NC - DPAC09/30 Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre-Oakland10/03 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre10/04 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater10/05 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre10/07 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages Theatre10/10 Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre Columbus10/11 Cincinnati, OH - Aronoff Center10/12 Cleveland, OH - State Theatre at Playhouse Square10/18 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia10/19 Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center10/22 Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts10/26 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium11/01 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory11/04 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center11/07 Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion Theater11/08 Kansas City, MO - Music Hall Kansas City11/14 Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts11/15 Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts11/17 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre11/29 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre12/02 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre12/04 St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre12/07 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem01/09 Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall01/12 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre