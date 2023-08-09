Chris Tucker to Hit Toronto on First Tour in Over a Decade

Comedian Chris Tucker hasn't done a major stint on the road in more than a decade — but that's all about to change. He'll cement his status with the Legend tour, a 30-city North American trek, this fall. It includes a lone Canadian stop in Toronto early next year.
As aforementioned, the comic kicks things off on September 8 in North Charleston, SC. Tucker will continue on across the US for most of the fall, temporarily wrapping up for the holiday season after performing in Washington on December 12. He'll get 2024 started properly with his lone Canadian show at Toronto's Meridian Hall on January 9 before concluding the run on January 12 in Detroit.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (August 11) at 10 a.m. local time after presales take place tomorrow (August 10). Check out Tucker's itinerary below.
Chris Tucker 2023–2024 Tour Dates:
09/08 North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
09/10 Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall
09/20 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace
09/22 Memphis, TN - The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
09/24 Durham, NC - DPAC
09/30 Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre-Oakland
10/03 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
10/04 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
10/05 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
10/07 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Pantages Theatre
10/10 Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre Columbus
10/11 Cincinnati, OH - Aronoff Center
10/12 Cleveland, OH - State Theatre at Playhouse Square
10/18 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
10/19 Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
10/22 Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome at France-Merrick Performing Arts
10/26 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
11/01 Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
11/04 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
11/07 Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion Theater
11/08 Kansas City, MO - Music Hall Kansas City
11/14 Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
11/15 Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
11/17 New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
11/29 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
12/02 Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
12/04 St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
12/07 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
01/09 Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
01/12 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
