Summer Issue 2015
Kacey Musgraves
Independent Woman
PUBLISHED Jul 3, 2015
"I'm not a feminist," declares Kacey Musgraves (as my head explodes). "There are double standards that are annoying to me, but I just write...
Florence Welch (of the Machine)
The Exclaim! Questionnaire
PUBLISHED Jul 2, 2015
Florence Welch has been on top of the charts ever since her band Florence + the Machine burst onto the scene in 2009 with the breakthrough...
Hudson Mohawke
Sound + Vision
PUBLISHED Jul 2, 2015
Six years can go by quickly when you're as busy as Glaswegian producer Hudson Mohawke is. Since releasing his Warp debut, Butter, in 2009...
Miguel
California Dreamer
PUBLISHED Jun 30, 2015
Miguel loves L.A. He hopes you feel the same. "I wanted the album to feel like twilight in Los Angeles," he says of new album, Wildheart....