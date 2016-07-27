Summer Issue 2015
Blink-182
The Anals of History
PUBLISHED Jul 27, 2016
With 35 million records sold worldwide (and counting), there's no denying that Blink-182 are the most successful and divisive band to ever...
Steam Whistle Unsigned presents Exclaim!'s Time Festival Preview
PUBLISHED Aug 10, 2015
Steam Whistle Unsigned — the Canada-wide concert series promoting up-and-coming artists from across our nation — will return la...
Titus Andronicus
Ambition In Five Acts
PUBLISHED Jul 29, 2015
Since Patrick Stickles rose up with fists held high in July 2005 as frontman for Titus Andronicus, he and the band have done nothing half-a...
Conor Oberst
Folk In Many Guises
PUBLISHED Jul 21, 2015
Conor Oberst is many things to many people. Emo wunderkind, folk troubadour, rock'n'roll saviour — he's been called it all. Yet for s...
​Miguel, Conor Oberst, and Florence and the Machine Fill Exclaim!'s Summer Issue
PUBLISHED Jul 15, 2015
After briefly deliberating whether the photo above was too sexy for our cover, we decided that our summer issue could use the extra heat; t...
Where I Play
Will Currie and the Country French
PUBLISHED Jul 6, 2015
"Our band isn't what it was," Will Currie says, seated behind a Korg SV-1 keyboard in his cozy living room in Waterloo, ON. One of his band...
Bully
Youth and the Old School
PUBLISHED Jul 6, 2015
Ask any musician who grew up listening to Nirvana, the Breeders or PJ Harvey what studio they'd love to record their debut album in, and ch...
Leon Bridges
Instant Vintage
PUBLISHED Jul 3, 2015
She was like, "Is this secular music?" I told her "yes ma'am," Leon Bridges recalls. The playing of or listening to secular music was ver...