Magi Merlin Explores New Corners of Her Chameleonic Cosmos with "Bip"
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED Oct 29, 2024
Naming Magi Merlin's 2022 EP 'Gone Girl' as one of the best albums of that year was no overstatement, with its soulful molten core and...
Lia Kuri Synthesizes Climate Crisis and Caretaking on 'Motherland'
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED Oct 25, 2024
I basically haven't shut up about Afternoon Bike Ride, Lia Kuri's trio with David Tanton and Éloi Le Blanc-Ringuette, since Exclaim!'s...
Laura Marling's 'Patterns in Repeat' Unites Greenwich Village and Greenwich, London
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED Oct 25, 2024
It's hard to make folk music in the mould of '60s/'70s singer-songwriters without sounding like mere imitation. With Halloween coming up...
'Venom: The Last Dance' Has Been Regrettably Marvel-Pilled
Directed by Kelly Marcel
PUBLISHED Oct 25, 2024
Viewers waited three years for the arrival of 'Venom: The Last Dance,' the supposed final film for Marvel and Sony's intergalactic odd...
'Anora' Revels in the Wholesome Chaos of Its Sex Work Cinderella Story
Directed by Sean Baker
PUBLISHED Oct 25, 2024
When word broke that Sean Baker's 'Anora' had received top honours at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, cinema junkies everywhere shared a ...
Maggie Rogers Was Proof of Concept in Toronto
Coca-Cola Coliseum, October 22
PUBLISHED Oct 23, 2024
When I interviewed Maggie Rogers in 2022, she existed at the centre of a rare Venn diagram I was also precariously occupying as someone...
Tess Parks's 'Pomegranate' Savours the Taste of Life as it Really Is
PUBLISHED Oct 23, 2024
Listening to Tess Parks's third solo album 'Pomegranate,' I couldn't stop thinking about critic Malcolm Jack's encapsulation of the...
Soccer Mommy's 'Evergreen' Offers Plenty of Comfort and Few Surprises
PUBLISHED Oct 23, 2024
Nashville's Sophie Allison has been releasing albums as Soccer Mommy at a fairly steady two-year clip since her rise as a classic...