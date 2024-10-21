reviews
Mk.gee Makes the Guitar Sound New Again on "ROCKMAN"
Exclaim! Staff Picks
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2024
It's been about 70 years since electric guitar became the dominant instrument of popular music — a role it held for many generations...
MJ Lenderman Was Understated and Unhurried in Toronto
Lee's Palace, October 19
PUBLISHED Oct 20, 2024
Four days before MJ Lenderman stopped in Toronto to promote his new album, 'Manning Fireworks,' the Asheville, NC musician announced he...
Billie Eilish Soared and Michael Keaton Was the Ghost with the Most on a Pretty Solid 'SNL'
October 19, 2024
PUBLISHED Oct 20, 2024
Michael Keaton did a fine job hosting, Billie Eilish gave us someone to look up to, and Alec Baldwin, Maya Rudolph, Dana Carvey, and Andy...
True Crime Doc 'Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara' Explores the Sketchy Side of Fandom
Directed by Erin Lee Carr
PUBLISHED Oct 18, 2024
Tegan and Sara have been open with and generous to their fans across their 20-plus-year career. On top of releasing 10 studio albums, they...
'Rumours' Brings a Uniquely Canadian Sensibility to Political Satire
Directed by Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson
PUBLISHED Oct 18, 2024
Canadian humour exists on a unique plane from the rest of the world. It's a type of comedy that's hard to describe — not quite British, not...
'We Live in Time' Offers a 365-Degree Look at Love
Directed by John Crowley
PUBLISHED Oct 18, 2024
Often, love stories caught on film present an account of either the beginning of a relationship (concluding with a loving embrace and the...
Naomi Scott Will Have Horror Fans Grinning in 'Smile 2'
Directed by Parker Finn
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2024
Parker Finn's 2022 feature directorial debut, 'Smile,' could have been easy to pigeonhole as a younger sibling to 'It Follows.' The two...
Porridge Radio Look to the Heavens on 'Clouds in the Sky They Will Always Be There for Me'
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2024
A Porridge Radio song is catharsis in action. Lead singer Dana Margolin always sounds like she's on the precipice of passing out, which...