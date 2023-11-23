Reel Asian Film Festival
Reel Asian Film Festival 2023: 'Mustache' Brings Warm and Fuzzy Softness to Hairy Teenage Moments
Directed by Imran J. Khan
PUBLISHED Nov 23, 2023
Through the eyes of young Ilyas (Atharva Verma), audiences are brought back to the emotional roller coaster that is high school in an assur...
The Fruit Hunters
Yung Chang
PUBLISHED Nov 16, 2012
Most people seeking a piece of fruit know it's as simple as stopping by their local grocery store to find what they're looking for. Citize...
10+10
PUBLISHED Nov 13, 2012
Commissioned by the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival, 10+10 is a short film anthology intended to speak of "the uniqueness of Taiwan" to c...
Seeking Asian Female
Debbie Lum
PUBLISHED Nov 11, 2012
I've always considered the term "yellow fever" to border on the realm of racial slurs, yet, apparently, it's widely used in North America t...
Cha Cha For Twins
Jim Wang & Yi-Chien Yang
PUBLISHED Nov 11, 2012
Far too twee and naive to inspire actual anger, Jim Wang and Yi-Chien Yang's feature film debut, Cha Cha For Twins, is exceedingly novice d...
Jake Shimabukuro: Life on Four Strings
Tadashi Nakamura
PUBLISHED Nov 9, 2012
Hawaii-born Jake Shimabukuro, known worldwide for his mastery of the ukulele, was given the instrument at the age of four by his musically...
Hometown Boy
Yao Hung-I
PUBLISHED Nov 7, 2012
As one of the most respected artists in China, Liu Xiaodong has become a leading figure in a generation of Chinese painters interested in p...
Stateless Things
Kim Kyung-mook
PUBLISHED Nov 6, 2012
If one's in a charitable mood, indulgence can be read as artfulness. Stateless Things is the type of film some viewers will pretend to thin...