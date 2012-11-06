Reel Asian Film Festival
Tatsumi
Eric Khoo
PUBLISHED Nov 6, 2012
In making a documentary about Japanese manga artist Yoshihiro Tatsumi, director Eric Khoo has immersed his work in the aesthetic environmen...
It May Be that Beauty has Strengthened Our Resolve: Masao Adachi
Philippe Grandieux
PUBLISHED Nov 6, 2012
Most active as a director in the late '60s and early '70s, before joining the Japanese Red Army and heading off to Lebanon, Masao Adachi de...
Floating City
Yim Ho
PUBLISHED Nov 5, 2012
New Wave Hong Kong director Yim Ho has a wide array of titles under his belt. Having come to prominence in the '80s, he's racked up film f...
Lung Neaw Visits His Neighbours
Rirkrit Tiravanija
PUBLISHED Nov 4, 2012
In interpreting and appreciating Rirkrit Tiravanija's two-and-a-half-hour observational documentary, Lung Neaw Visits His Neighbours, it's...
Daylight Savings
Dave Boyle
PUBLISHED Nov 4, 2012
In an effort to gain indie credibility and channel the late '90s character relationship drama, Daylight Savings, Dave Boyle's follow-up to...
Dal Puri Diaspora
Richard Fung
PUBLISHED Nov 4, 2012
Just how much do you know about roti? No matter your level of culinary worldliness, there's likely something to be learned in Toronto-bas...
Cold Steel
David Wu
PUBLISHED Nov 4, 2012
Any potential displayed by the serene opening of frequent John Woo collaborator David Wu's pseudo-philosophical war film, Cold Steel, is qu...
Graceland
Ron Morales
PUBLISHED Nov 4, 2012
The opening scene of Ron Morales' bleak, discomfiting kidnapping thriller lays its intentions bare. A little girl begs a man sleeping in a...