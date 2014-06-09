Music Waste
Skinny Kids
Anza Club, Vancouver BC, June 8
PUBLISHED Jun 9, 2014
Vancouver's Skinny Kids have that jangly Southern-fried psych-rock sound down pat, and the style to match. With bassist Scott Pastolo in an...
Defektors
Anza Club, Vancouver BC, June 8
PUBLISHED Jun 9, 2014
The take-no-prisoners proto-punk sound of Vancouver's Defektors seemed to indicate mythical Sex Bob-Omb ambitions, but their half-hour set...
Dead Soft
Pat's Pub, Vancouver BC, June 6
PUBLISHED Jun 8, 2014
With the dance floor of Pat's Pub littered with red leather chairs and concrete pillars, Vancouver-based power trio Dead Soft bled '90s alt...
Crystal Swells
Toast Collective, Vancouver BC, June 7
PUBLISHED Jun 8, 2014
After wandering through a back alley off Kingsway, passing open kitchen doors and upstairs apartment balconies, over a few sheets of plywoo...
Sarah Davachi
Lucky's Comics, Vancouver BC, June 7
PUBLISHED Jun 8, 2014
Originally from Calgary but now based in Vancouver, Sarah Davachi headlined one of Music Waste's many fine free shows. In the carpeted back...
Mu
The Astoria, Vancouver BC, June 7
PUBLISHED Jun 8, 2014
Mu are one of Vancouver's most promising acts. Formed around the inimitable duo of Francesca Belcourt and Brittney Rand, the dreamy synth-p...
Needs
The Cobalt, Vancouver BC, June 5
PUBLISHED Jun 6, 2014
Taking the stage with a coiled snake rainbow flag that read "Don't Tread on Me," the spirit of Vancouver post-hardcore quintet NEEDS showed...
Tough Age
The Cobalt, Vancouver BC, June 5
PUBLISHED Jun 6, 2014
First making waves with the now-defunct Korean Gut and Apollo Ghosts, Jarrett K. is in his natural element as the frontman for Tough Age. G...