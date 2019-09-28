Live
JFL42 Review: Dave Merheje Draws on Canadian Roots for an Energetic Set
Royal Theatre, Toronto ON, September 27
PUBLISHED Sep 28, 2019
Now a New York City hotshot with a supporting role on Hulu's critically acclaimed Ramy, Canadian comic Dave Merheje hasn't forgotten his ro...
JFL42 Review: Andy Kindler's Alternative Show, Feat. Courtney Gilmour, Jon Dore and Seán Cullen
Second City, Toronto ON, September 26
PUBLISHED Sep 27, 2019
Andy Kindler's "Alternative Show" proved to be a heartwarming mess yet again Thursday night at Second City. After doing a few minutes of sc...
JFL42 Review: Nate Bargatze Is in Command of His Comedic Voice
Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto ON, September 26
PUBLISHED Sep 27, 2019
Comics experience the world on two planes at once: taking in the same sights and sounds as the rest of us, they're constantly filtering the...
JFL42 Review: Jon Dore Is a Master of Discomfort
Royal Theatre, Toronto ON, September 25
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2019
"It's been a pleasure for me to open for me," Jon Dore said after the first five minutes of his set, as he literally opened for himself at...
JFL42 Review: The El-Salomons Offer Heartwarming Shared Comedy
Comedy Bar, Toronto ON, September 25
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2019
Married comedy duo Eman El-Husseini and Jess Salomon (better known as "The El-Salomons") found love in a comedy club and are dead set on he...
JFL42 Review: Michelle Wolf Dazzles with a Viscerally Funny New Hour
Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Toronto ON, September 24
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2019
At the risk of sounding a bit reductive, Michelle Wolf is really funny. Admittedly, this isn't the most profound insight, but I make this p...
JFL42 Review: Andy Kindler's Alternative Show, Feat. Nate Bargatze, Michelle Wolf and Adam Christie
Second City, Toronto ON, September 25
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2019
Andy Kindler is not happy to be hosting "The Alternative Show." That's what he says, at least — but who can blame him, when he puts togethe...
JFL42 Review: Vir Das Impresses With a Thematically Compelling Hour
Royal Theatre, Toronto ON, September 23
PUBLISHED Sep 25, 2019
"Those are all the generic opening jokes I have. Can I go to my material now?" Vir Das asked the crowd abruptly, just a couple of minutes i...