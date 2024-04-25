Interview
Jon Bon Jovi Reflects on His Star-Making Moment in 1980s Vancouver: "It Was the Wild West"
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2024
Bon Jovi are synonymous with their home state of New Jersey: they're friends with Bruce Springsteen, their frontman proudly wears a "New...
Cadence Weapon vs. the Algorithm: "Tech and the Music Industry Are at Odds with the Spiritual Power of Music"
PUBLISHED Apr 23, 2024
Recalling how Cadence Weapon found it "so hard to connect" in the impassioned call to action that closes his 2021 album Parallel World made...
Vera Drew Finally Sets the Record Straight on the Controversy of 'The People’s Joker'
PUBLISHED Apr 12, 2024
To most, the story of 'The People's Joker' began when news came out of TIFF 2022 that the film was being pulled from the festival following...
Mikey Day and His 'SNL' Buddies Bake a Fresh Comedic Confection
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2024
The Season 3 finale of Netflix's baking design challenge series Is It Cake? features a rather unique panel of celebrity judges. Though come...
Nicolette & the Nobodies Find Universal Spirit of Country Music: "I Don't Think It Matters Where You're From"
PUBLISHED Apr 11, 2024
On the cover of old-school country band Nicolette & the Nobodies' new LP, 'The Long Way,' band leader Nicolette Hoang...
'Civil War' Director Alex Garland Is Sick of Being Lectured To: "I Am a Sentient Grown-Up"
PUBLISHED Apr 9, 2024
"I'm trying to have a conversation, as opposed to a lecture," Alex Garland tells Exclaim! while in London, UK promoting his latest film...
iskwē's Vulnerable Strength: "I Had a Good Front, but I Was a Mess"
PUBLISHED Apr 9, 2024
When I ask iskwē why she recorded her fourth and latest album, 'nīna,' in Mexico City, she smiles in that honeyed way of hers that leaves...
Blunt Chunks' Painful Transformation Brought Her a "Toronto Diss Track" and a Beautiful Album
PUBLISHED Apr 8, 2024
I meet Caitlin Woelfle-O'Brien at the historic Broadview Hotel, which she promptly informs me used to be a strip club. "When they first...