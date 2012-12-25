Holiday Spectacular
Booker's Holiday Spectacular
Ft. Booker & Robin Hatch
PUBLISHED Dec 25, 2012
It's Christmas and we present you with the final episode of Booker's Holiday Spectacular. For this special episode, Booker decided to get i...
Ft. Doctor Ew
PUBLISHED Dec 24, 2012
You might recognize Drew Smith from various Toronto acts like The Bicycles, Gentlemen of Leisure or even as Maylee Todd's bass player, but...
ft. Nick Rose (Exclaim! TV)
PUBLISHED Dec 21, 2012
It turns out the end of the world never happened, so we'll continue celebrating the holidays with the next episode of Booker's Holiday Spec...
ft. Kashka (Exclaim! TV)
PUBLISHED Dec 21, 2012
Since Christmas is so close, we decided to deliver you two episodes of Booker's Holiday Spectacular today; call it an early present. Kat Bu...
ft. The Wilderness of Manitoba (Exclaim! TV)
PUBLISHED Dec 20, 2012
There are fewer than five days till Christmas, but that doesn't mean we're even close to wrapping up Booker's Holiday Spectacular. In this...
ft. Jill Barber (Exclaim! TV)
PUBLISHED Dec 19, 2012
We're just getting warmed up with our third instalment of Booker's Holiday Spectacular! Canadian songstress Jill Barber stopped by Booker's...
ft. The Elwins (Exclaim! TV)
PUBLISHED Dec 18, 2012
We continue the count down to Christmas with a second instalment of Booker's Holiday Spectacular! This time, our good friends the Elwins po...
Ft. Maylee Todd (Exclaim! TV)
PUBLISHED Dec 17, 2012
It's only a week till Christmas, and we at the Exclaim! office are already full of holiday cheer! To help us celebrate, our good friend Boo...