Ask Allison
When can I ask to be paid for my performances?
PUBLISHED Aug 30, 2011
I'm an up and coming recording artist who takes his music seriously, meaning I pay the right money to have my product have quality sound an...
How do I get a job in the music industry?
PUBLISHED Aug 22, 2011
My career goal is to be a music promoter for a mid-size record company. I've started doing promotions for a very small local label, but I d...
Do I have to charge sales tax on my songs?
PUBLISHED Jul 24, 2011
My name is Greg Janssen (www.listentogregjanssen.com). In addition to selling MP3s of my songs on iTunes and other download services, I als...
Can I release a track with unauthorized sampling on it?
PUBLISHED Jun 26, 2011
I'm currently in the process of producing a few beats for a hip-hop album I'm working on. As the backbone for one of my beats, I sample a t...
How much is a quality demo?
PUBLISHED May 29, 2011
My band have decided to make a demo tape. We've been quoted different prices, the lowest was $200. I guess my question is how much should I...
How do I get a music supervision job?
PUBLISHED May 24, 2011
I love music and am hoping to get into music supervision as a career path. I understand it's a job a lot of people want, and also a job tha...
Am I eligible for Canadian contests/support?
PUBLISHED May 10, 2011
I'm a musician from Panama and I've lived in Canada, for more than five years. If I make an album here, is that consider "Canadian" music?...
Can I be a great guitarist as a lefty playing right handed?
PUBLISHED Apr 24, 2011
I started learning how to play guitar as a kid, took lessons on and off and continued to play around with it well into my 20s. My issue is...