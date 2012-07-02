Ask Allison
What are SOCAN and SODRAC?
PUBLISHED Jul 2, 2012
My question concerns of copyrighting and its proclaimed officiating bodies and organs, and its effects and affects, in Canada, and further...
Are the type of songs I produce a true snapshot of what I'm really all about musically?
PUBLISHED May 31, 2012
I'm a self-proclaimed singer/songwriter. I play guitar, harmonica and I also sing. Not publicly at this point ― it's more of a bedroo...
What can I do with CD backlog?
PUBLISHED Apr 30, 2012
The record label that I run has an overstock of our previous releases from when we were more naive about what potential sales could be. I'm...
How do I go about selling my songs?
PUBLISHED Mar 25, 2012
Over the last few years I've written a number of songs. I don't have the talent to be a performer, but I think that some of my tunes are pr...
Can I bring a U.S. purchase into Canada without paying duty?
PUBLISHED Feb 27, 2012
I'm going to be playing in the U.S. for a couple of weeks. Can I buy a guitar and bring it into Canada without paying duty? It would probab...
Should bands be printing CDs anymore?
PUBLISHED Jan 31, 2012
Last week, my label got an email saying that our distribution contract is being terminated immediately. When I called, the distributor said...
How do I set up a small provincial tour?
PUBLISHED Oct 24, 2011
I was wondering, for those of us in small bands just starting out, what do you think would be the best way for us to go about setting up a...
Are there any alternatives to plastic packaging for CDs?
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2011
I was talking with a fellow recording artist who is now only releasing his music via download to reduce the use of plastic, mostly because...