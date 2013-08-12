ALLCAPS
ALL CAPS! Festival
Day 2, Toronto Island, Toronto ON, August 11
PUBLISHED Aug 12, 2013
The ALL CAPS! Island Festival kicked off on day onewith Unfinished Business' mini confetti cannon, which was clearly (well, unintentionally...
ALL CAPS! Festival
Day 1, Toronto Island, Toronto ON, August 10
PUBLISHED Aug 11, 2013
Summer always calls for music festivals of all shapes and sizes, and nothing highlights local talent (and great sightseeing) quite like the...
Maylee Todd
Artscape Gibraltar Point, Toronto ON August 11
PUBLISHED Aug 13, 2012
Maylee Todd is a little woman, but her onstage persona is larger than life. Even though her scheduled outdoor performance at ALL CAPS! had...
Yamantaka // Sonic Titan
Artscape Gibraltar Point, Toronto ON August 11
PUBLISHED Aug 13, 2012
While Yamantaka // Sonic Titan may be the token experimental act on this year's Polaris Music Prize shortlist, they perfectly embodied what...
Absolutely Free
Artscape Gibraltar Point, Toronto ON August 12
PUBLISHED Aug 13, 2012
Absolutely Free arose from the spastic art-punk ashes of DD/MM/YYYY last September to become one of Toronto's most exciting new bands. The...
Lioness
Artscape Gibraltar Point, Toronto ON August 12
PUBLISHED Aug 13, 2012
Legend has it that the ghost of J.P. Radan Muller, a murdered alcohol bootlegger from the 19th century, haunts the lighthouse at Gibraltar...
A Place to Bury Strangers
Artscape Gibraltar Point, Toronto ON August 12
PUBLISHED Aug 13, 2012
You wouldn't expect A Place to Bury Strangers to headline a family-friendly event like Wavelength's ALL CAPS! The New York-based power trio...
Tyvek
Artscape Gibraltar Point, Toronto ON August 11
PUBLISHED Aug 12, 2012
Hailing from the decaying rust belt city of Detroit, Tyvek brought their crunchy proto-punk to Toronto's green island. They were the fourth...