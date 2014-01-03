2013 In Lists
Top 20 Most Anticipated Canadian Albums of 2014
PUBLISHED Jan 3, 2014
As 2013 disappears in the rearview, we're starting to look forward with our last year-end list, just over 2014's horizon, to see what's com...
Trends We Could Live Without in 2014
PUBLISHED Jan 2, 2014
Life is tough, and that's why millions if not billions of people seek refuge in the sweet, occasionally transcendent relief of music. Wheth...
Exclaim!'s 2013 in Lists:
5 Signs of the Nashville Renaissance
PUBLISHED Dec 30, 2013
Nashville will forever be the centre of the country music universe, but in recent years, it's become known for much more than the Grand Ole...
Exclaim!'s 2013 in Lists:
Top 5 Comedy Albums
PUBLISHED Dec 30, 2013
There was lot to laugh about in 2013; it was a strong year for comedy records. Here are five releases guaranteed to tickle your funny bone...
Exclaim!'s 2013 in Lists:
5 Tech-Weary Albums
PUBLISHED Dec 27, 2013
When the world starts to spin faster, it helps to dig in heels. Throughout 2013 — a generation past the post-millennial tension of OK...
The Sadies, Elliott Brood and Chromeo Lead Our New Year's Eve Can't Miss Concerts
PUBLISHED Dec 27, 2013
New Year's Eve is the biggest party night of the year, and this means that concertgoers will want to choose wisely when deciding how to spe...
Exclaim!'s 2013 in Lists:
Best Cover Songs
PUBLISHED Dec 24, 2013
While every year we keep our ears to the ground for new tunes, there's something to be said for the charm of a cover song. Sometimes the id...
Exclaim!'s 2013 in Lists:
5 Albums Heralding the Return of Pop Punk
PUBLISHED Dec 24, 2013
Pop punk's been a dirty word since Blink-182 dropped trou and went running around Los Angeles back in 1999. But while the version of the ge...