Articles by Tony Walsh
Canadians Get Spirited Away
DVD
PUBLISHED Dec 1, 2004
The series might be gritty, eerie, and mysterious, but there's nothing flawed about Broken Saints. The 24-chapter epic has beguiled million...
Walk This Way
GAMING
PUBLISHED Dec 1, 2004
Unless you count Dance Dance Revolution's heart-attack inducing aerobics, games and fitness aren't exactly the best of companions. American...
Zombie Jamboree
The Undead Rise Again
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2003
Hundreds of them shamble slowly toward you, moaning and murmuring, their rotting bodies moving in horrifying unison, their worm-ridden eye...
Jenny's Everywhere
A Hero For The People, No Strings Attached
PUBLISHED Sep 1, 2003
The pinstripe world of corporately-owned superheroes is about to get shattered by a time-bomb named The Shifter. This sassy superheroine wa...
Broken Saints
Vancouver Innovators Create Online CineLit
PUBLISHED Dec 1, 2002
Part comic book, part anime movie, and all online, Broken Saints (www.brokensaints.com) is cresting a brave new wave of small-screen entert...
Playing the Future
Games Connect the World
PUBLISHED Aug 1, 2002
We are done with television and movies. These archaic forms of entertainment dominated the 20th century, but are passive, linear, and devoi...
Do I Want My ZeD TV?
CBC Attempts "Open Source" Television
PUBLISHED Apr 1, 2002
The CBC wants you to know that ZeD is not just a television show. On March 18, host Bif Naked put on her best gangsta drawl to tell us "Thi...
