Articles by Tony Walsh
Big In Japan
Rodney Is Coming
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
A secret invasion has been in the planning for years now. And the orchestrators aren't just humans. Animals, plants, and robots are also in...
Of Christians and Lions and Little Wizards
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
To say that Christians have never appreciated magic and mythology is a bit of an understatement. After all, ancient fundamentalists used to...
Bruce Campbell's Zombies of Hollywood
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Hollywood stinks. People say this in hushed, timid tones, but few have ever dared to cut through that stench for fear of what might be unco...
I Want My Net TV
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
The future of television is evolving right before our eyeballs. Canada leads G-7 nations in internet-wired computers per household, and the...
More Gore: An Immodest Proposal
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
There simply is not enough extreme violence in video games. I implore the public, the Canadian government, and the video game industry to w...
Maow Maow
Dreams On the Page
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Lorenz Peter had a dream where the phrase "Maow Maow" was repeated over and over. After sharing the story with fellow artists Fiona Smyth a...
Novelist Jim Munroe Plays Games
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Jim Munroe writes novels to pay the bills, but would rather be making video games. A couple of years ago, HarperCollins Canada published hi...
Broken Saints
PUBLISHED Dec 1, 2004
The genre-busting Broken Saints webisodes spanned 24 chapters over three years, scooping up thousands of rabid fans and millions of viewers...