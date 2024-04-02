Articles by Luke Pearson
Borrowed Instruments and Soggy Skies Couldn't Keep the Mary Ancheta Quartet Down in Ottawa
Ottawa Jazz Festival, June 26
PUBLISHED Jun 27, 2023
Battling less-than-great air quality and some frankly unpredictable weather at the festival's 6:30 pm main stage slot, we were greeted by t...
Little Animal! Showed Ottawa Their Weirdo-Jazz Bonafides
Ottawa Jazz Festival, June 26
PUBLISHED Jun 27, 2023
Mercifully tented, the OLG stage was the place to be on a stormy Monday night; shielding from the elements, incubating the jazz. The 7:30 s...
TEKE::TEKE Brought the After-Hours Party to Ottawa Jazz Fest
Ottawa Jazz Festival, June 24
PUBLISHED Jun 25, 2023
TEKE::TEKE was the tip for day two of the Ottawa Jazz Festival. Hot off the release of their second album Hagata, the Montreal-based...
Feist Was Charismatic and Unpredictable in Ottawa
Ottawa Jazz Festival, June 23
PUBLISHED Jun 24, 2023
Festival season has officially started here in Ottawa, with both its eponymous Jazz Festival and Escapade kicking off this weekend — the mu...
des hume Broadcasts a Strong Signal on 'FM.era'
PUBLISHED Jun 21, 2023
Teased all the way back in 2021 with a single that didn't even end up on the album (the wholly worthwhile "Shockerbaby"), synthpop songwrit...
M83 Reaches for Familiar Heights on the Shimmering 'Fantasy'
PUBLISHED Mar 14, 2023
Anticipation was high for Fantasy. The first proper artist album from M83 in seven years — a soundtrack for his brother's Knife + Heart fil...
Samia Swings Big on the Sweet, Striving 'Honey'
PUBLISHED Jan 25, 2023
Nashville-via-NYC songwriter Samia Najimy Finnerty's The Baby was one of 2020's more promising debuts, fitting in nicely with similar alter...
Junior Boys' 'Waiting Game' Pays Off
PUBLISHED Oct 24, 2022
Hamilton electro-funk duo Junior Boys have carried the torch of Canadian sub-mainstream electronic music steadily, if sometimes unspectacul...