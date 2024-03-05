Articles by Luke Pearson
Ghostly Kisses Do the Same, but Better on 'Darkroom'
PUBLISHED May 14, 2024
Heaven, Wait, Margaux Sauvé's ethereal 2022 debut as Ghostly Kisses, was a precocious if spotty album built from sparse electronic producti...
Justice Ditch the Clutter on 'Hyperdrama'
PUBLISHED Apr 25, 2024
If you're talking about French disco-funk and you're not talking about Daft Punk, you're probably talking about Justice. Few have challenge...
Allie X Is an '80s Baby on 'Girl with No Face'
PUBLISHED Feb 22, 2024
The confidence and songwriting on display prove that Allie X-goes-‘80s is a strong enough concept to carry her for one album...
Future Islands Continue Toward Their Destination on 'People Who Aren't There Anymore'
PUBLISHED Jan 22, 2024
The band’s seventh album is an often excellent effort containing moments that see Future Islands really crystallize as its best self...
Colin Stetson Tested the Limits in Ottawa
Ottawa Jazz Festival, June 30
PUBLISHED Jul 1, 2023
While others will be typing into the night about legendary headliner Herbie Hancock closing the main stage at the Ottawa Jazz Festival's fi...
Brekky Boy Made It Well Worth the Trip
Ottawa Jazz Festival, June 29
PUBLISHED Jun 30, 2023
Definitely in the running for band who travelled farthest to get here, Sydney, Australia trio Brekky Boy righteously had one of the most we...
Léon Phal Brought Gallic Élan to Ottawa
Ottawa Jazz Festival, June 28
PUBLISHED Jun 29, 2023
Sponsored by the French Embassy of Canada, Champagne native Léon Phal played the smaller Fourth Stage inside the National Arts Centre on We...
Mark Guiliana Brought the Precision and Punctuality
Ottawa Jazz Festival, June 28
PUBLISHED Jun 29, 2023
Perhaps the most exclusive slot of the festival thus far, it was only with some effort that even the illustrious press were able to make th...