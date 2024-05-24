Articles by Leon Lukashevsky
I Am Sam
Jessie Nelson
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Sean Penn is Sam, a mentally challenged single-father who is deemed, on account of his disability, to be an unfit parent by a social worker...
Impostor
Gary Fleder
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Year 2079, the earth's developed centres are, in aspect, too wrong in their rightness, like a neat array of many identical pairs of khakis,...
Gosford Park
Robert Altman
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
"Gosford Park" is an escapists nightmare, its mode of engagement being to give one nowhere to go. Remarkably, the film's portrayal of reali...
Spy Game
Tony Scott
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Spy Game leaves very little behind, failing even to execute on the guileful Hollywood crescendos towards which it continually gravitates. A...