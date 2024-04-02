Articles by Laura Sciarpelletti
Lady Gaga
Rogers Arena, Vancouver BC, August 1
PUBLISHED Aug 2, 2017
A seasoned performer and the owner of a relentless discography laced with glittery hits, Lady Gaga kicked off her Joanne World Tour in Vanc...
Eric Church
Rogers Arena, Vancouver BC, March 14
PUBLISHED Mar 15, 2017
Like most Top 40 country stars, Eric Church is backed by the unstoppable force of hometown nostalgia and a classic rock approach to the liv...
Dierks Bentley
Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC, February 9
PUBLISHED Feb 10, 2017
The best audiences in Vancouver are country audiences. As a city notorious for its drab, relatively dance-averse onlookers, it usually tak...
Sam Roberts Band
The Orpheum, Vancouver BC, February 7
PUBLISHED Feb 8, 2017
Canadian darling Sam Roberts returned to Vancouver once again on the West Coast leg of his TerraForm tour. One of our country's best singer...
Stevie Nicks / The Pretenders
Rogers Arena, Vancouver BC, December 9
PUBLISHED Dec 10, 2016
Vancouver welcomed two of music's most celebrated and iconic rock stars Friday night amidst unusual amounts of snow and the buzzing of impe...
Pet Shop Boys
Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver BC, October 24
PUBLISHED Oct 25, 2016
Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe were all about flashing lights and spectacle at Vancouver's Pet Shop Boys concert Monday evening (October 24)....
Andy Shauf
Fox Cabaret, Vancouver BC, October 14
PUBLISHED Oct 15, 2016
The music of Regina-raised musician Andy Shauf is a solitary experience, rich in melodic landscape and melancholic themes. One of the great...
Laura Marling
The Imperial, Vancouver BC, September 24
PUBLISHED Sep 24, 2016
Dually cursed and blessed with a life of perpetual maturity due to an early exposure to folk music, British poetess and musician Laura Marl...