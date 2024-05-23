Articles by Laura Sciarpelletti
Beyoncé and JAY-Z
BC Place, Vancouver BC, October 2
PUBLISHED Oct 3, 2018
JAY-Z and Beyoncé are the undisputed king and queen of hip-hop. Last night's stop in Vancouver for their "On the Run Tour II" sent the mess...
Paul Simon
Rogers Arena, Vancouver BC, May 16
PUBLISHED May 17, 2018
If we were to make a list of the greatest singer-songwriter artists alive today, Paul Simon would no doubt make the top five. It's impossib...
Buddy Guy
Massey Hall, Toronto ON, April 14
PUBLISHED Apr 15, 2018
"I can play something so funky, you can smell it," legendary blues singer and guitarist Buddy Guy told a packed Massey Hall last night. "...
Dan Auerbach
Vogue Theatre, Vancouver BC, February 10
PUBLISHED Feb 11, 2018
Black Keys guitarist and vocalist Dan Auerbach kicked off his new tour in Vancouver Saturday night, the first solo excursion he has embarke...
First Aid Kit
Vogue Theatre, Vancouver BC, January 27
PUBLISHED Jan 29, 2018
Swedish sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg of First Aid Kit possess an effortless talent that is at once enrapturing, haunting and charmin...
JAY-Z
Rogers Arena, Vancouver BC, December 11
PUBLISHED Dec 12, 2017
Despite JAY-Z's 13th album, 4:44, receiving critical acclaim and certified platinum status, tickets for the 4:44 tour have not been selling...
Franz Ferdinand
The Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver BC, December 5
PUBLISHED Dec 6, 2017
Franz Ferdinand kicked off the first of two nights in Vancouver with "Lazy Boy" and the stellar, electrifyingly sexy "No You Girls." Frontm...
Janet Jackson
Rogers Arena, Vancouver BC, September 26
PUBLISHED Sep 27, 2017
The audience at Rogers Arena got a solid dose of '90s nostalgia last night (September 26) as R&B legend Janet Jackson made the Vancouver st...