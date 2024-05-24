Articles by Laura Francis
Touching The Void
Kevin MacDonald
PUBLISHED Jan 1, 2006
Climbing a mountain can always be relied upon to stand in as a readymade meditation on the joys and perils of self-discovery. Touching the...
Metallica: Some Kind Of Monster
Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky
PUBLISHED Jan 1, 2006
Sometime in early 2001, Metallica and their crew holed up in a converted barracks in San Francisco's Presidio and set out towards recording...
Watermarks
Yaron Zilberman
PUBLISHED Dec 1, 2005
The well-intentioned but ultimately sleepy documentary Watermark documents the Hakoah sports club, a large, dynamic Jewish sports organisat...
Project Runway: The Complete First Season
PUBLISHED Dec 1, 2005
On the surface, a series about dressmaking promises to have about as much flexibility as a Vivienne Westwood corset. And yes, it borrows co...
Heart Breaking and Entry
BOOK
PUBLISHED Nov 1, 2005
Writing a how-to guide on exploring forbidden places has got to be second nature when you have a handle like Ninjalicious. With Talmudic-li...
Saint Ralph
Mike McGowan
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2005
When God appears to Ralph Walker (Adam Butcher), the plucky 14-year-old hero of Canadian film-maker Michael McGowan's colossally sentimenta...
The Godfather II and III
Francis Ford Coppola
PUBLISHED Jun 1, 2005
From an artistic standpoint, sequels, for the most part, rarely live up to expectations most fail miserably, leaving their fan base embit...
House of D
David Duchovny
PUBLISHED May 1, 2005
In David Duchovny's directorial debut, House of D, he plays Thomas, an American artist in Paris who dwells on the events of his 13th year....