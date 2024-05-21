Articles by Laura Francis
Be There To Love Me Film About Townes Van Zandt Margaret
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
The late Townes Van Zandt was a songwriter who seemed destined to be more famous dead than alive. Loved by iconoclasts like Steve Earle and...
Shake Hands With Devil Journey Of Romeo Dallaire Peter
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
In April of 1994, Canadian General Roméo Dallaire was assigned by the United Nations to oversee a peacekeeping unit in the troubled African...
Being Julia Istvan Szabo 2
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Theatre has been single-handedly responsible for generating some of the most flamingly intolerable personalities in the human lexicon: Barb...
K-Pax
Ian Softley
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Prot (Kevin Spacey) is a man from outer space who, if we are to take his and the cinematographer's word for it, beamed down to earth by har...
Whale Rider
Niki Caro
PUBLISHED Jul 9, 2007
"When I was born, my twin brother died and took our mother with him. And so begins Nikki Caros wrenching, resplendent second film, Whale...
Sylvia
Christine Jeffs
PUBLISHED Jan 1, 2006
When troubled poet and novelist Sylvia Plath gassed herself in her London apartment 40 years ago, she left behind two young children, one t...
The Company
Robert Altman
PUBLISHED Jan 1, 2006
After watching The Company, Robert Altman's latest contribution to the film canon, you can't help but think that the life of a ballerina is...
Thirteen
Catherine Hardwicke
PUBLISHED Jan 1, 2006
Evie Zamora (Nikki Reed) is the junior-high school equivalent of the girl with the most cake. The boys know it but most importantly the gir...