Articles by Jeffrey Cottrill
Frequency
Gregory Hoblit
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
It's too bad that Frequency turns out to be a pretty dumb movie, because its plot has clever ideas, and it wants badly to be liked. Frequen...
The Astronaut's Wife
Rand Ravich
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
The only real difference between The Astronaut's Wife and any TV movie-of-the-week is that Wife has no commercials. You certainly miss them...
Human Traffic
Justin Kerrigan
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
The excesses and rebellion of today's lost youth make earlier generations seem pretty tame, lame and secure. The only thing Generation X is...
The Third Miracle
Agnieszka Holland
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
"What is a saint, anyway?" This, asked by atheistic Anne Heche to Ed Harris's priest character, is the central issue of The Third Miracle....
Holy Smoke
Jane Campion
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Harvey Keitel is no stranger to films with religious or spiritual themes; his first major role was the troubled, lapsed Catholic in Scorses...