Articles by James Wilt
Nicholas de Pencier Talks Cyber Security, Spying and His New Documentary 'Black Code'
PUBLISHED Apr 12, 2017
Let's face it: most of us know embarrassingly little about the technologies that we use on a day-to-day basis. That's a reality that govern...
Young Thug
Slime Season 3
PUBLISHED Mar 30, 2016
Nobody seems to know exactly why Young Thug chose Oedipus — the Greek mythological figure who unknowingly killed his father, married his mo...
ILoveMakonnen
Drink More Water 6
PUBLISHED Mar 22, 2016
ILoveMakonnen's by far the oddest musician to emerge from Atlanta's trap scene in recent years; his rapping and singing abilities are prett...
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
Collegrove
PUBLISHED Mar 9, 2016
Rap duos in the post-Run the Jewels era are a tricky thing to pull off: now, in addition to the expectation of top-notch projects from two...
Smoke DZA
He Has Risen
PUBLISHED Mar 4, 2016
Harlem's Smoke DZA picked a bad day to release his new album, with both Kendrick Lamar and 2 Chainz dropping fresh material on March 4. But...
TM88
88 World
PUBLISHED Feb 19, 2016
Despite his front-hanging aqua-blue dreads, massive stature and top-notch work for the likes of Future and Gucci Mane, TM88's always been e...