Articles by Ian Rodgers
Foxygen
Seeing Other People
PUBLISHED May 2, 2019
Foxygen never rest on their laurels. On Seeing Other People, they explore dance and disco from their unique perspective. Foxygen do not tre...
Broken Social Scene
Let's Try the After - Vol. 2
PUBLISHED Apr 12, 2019
On their second EP this year, Broken Social Scene deliver an unexciting project, despite some bright moments. Let's Try The After – Vol. 2...
Avey Tare
Cows on Hourglass Pond
PUBLISHED Mar 26, 2019
Cows on Hourglass Pond quickly establishes a balance between dreamy soundscape and groovy dance track. The bass line on "What's the Goodsid...
HEALTH
VOL. 4 :: SLAVES OF FEAR
PUBLISHED Feb 6, 2019
HEALTH are not a band that fans would associate with subtlety. Their songs are spelled in all caps and they are loud, a band that seem most...
Kandle
Holy Smoke
PUBLISHED Oct 1, 2018
Holy Smoke conjures up images of a smoke filled lounge, or a dive bar like you might see in Twin Peaks. Kandle Osbourne has a great, soulfu...
Speedy Ortiz
Twerp Verse
PUBLISHED Apr 24, 2018
Twerp Verse is a solid entry that should please fans of Speedy Ortiz and might also gain them some new ones with its hints of pop. The guit...
No Joy / Sonic Boom
No Joy / Sonic Boom
PUBLISHED Mar 26, 2018
No Joy / Sonic Boom is a surprising experiment that blends dreamy shoegaze vocals and veteran electronic production. This collaboration rep...
Belle Game
Fear Nothing
PUBLISHED Sep 6, 2017
The title of Belle Game's latest album can be taken either as an optimistic declaration or a warning about confronting the abyss. Fear Noth...