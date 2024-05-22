Articles by Ian Rodgers
Braids Grapple with Personal, Political and Artistic Struggles on 'Shadow Offering'
PUBLISHED Jun 18, 2020
Braids' sound has changed between each of their full-length releases, with Raphaelle Standell-Preston's voice and lyrics steadily growing i...
Daniel Avery & Alessandro Cortini
Illusion of Time
PUBLISHED Mar 24, 2020
Illusion of Time is an impressive first collaborative release between Daniel Avery and Alessandro Cortini that conjures a wide range of son...
Black Lips
Sing in a World That's Falling Apart
PUBLISHED Jan 27, 2020
Black Lips' latest record, Sing in a World That's Falling Apart, is an interesting turn into more alternative country sounds, but it is unl...
Little Scream
Speed Queen
PUBLISHED Oct 23, 2019
On Speed Queen, Little Scream teeters on the edge of being a bit "on-the-nose" with her critiques of Trump, but never goes over the edge. O...
Heaven's Club
Here There and Nowhere
PUBLISHED Sep 26, 2019
Heaven's Club is a project fronted by Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven, but those coming to this album hoping for similarities to that project will...
FRANKIIE
Forget Your Head
PUBLISHED Sep 19, 2019
On their debut LP, Forget Your Head, FRANKIIE try to define their place within the densely packed world of dreamy indie rock. While some of...
Twin Peaks
Lookout Low
PUBLISHED Sep 11, 2019
Lookout Low immediately feels like it has been on constant repeat since the beginning of the summer. Twin Peaks' warm and groovy album is e...
Rheostatics
Here Come the Wolves
PUBLISHED Sep 5, 2019
Fans of Rheostatics will be happy with Here Come the Wolves, which blends a variety of styles, including folk, country and hair metal. It's...