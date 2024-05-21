Articles by Exclaim! Staff
Five Unique Must-See Experiences at River & Sky Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
The annual River & Sky Music/Camping Festival is returning to Field, ON, from July 17 to 21 this summer and, although organizers have ...
Five Must-See Acts at Vancouver's Music Waste Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
This year marks the 30th edition of Music Waste, an iconic underground festival that has helped define the Vancouver indie music scene for...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Luna Li, BBNG, Lido Pimienta, Charlotte Cardin
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
If you completely burned yourself out on our dock rock anthems playlist last May long weekend, fear not: you can also feel that first Seals...
Calgary's HiFi Cabinet Co. Launches Unique Vinyl Record Storage Crate Line
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
As the vinyl lovers at HiFi Cabinet Company know, it's been decades since we've been able to find or use our fast fingers (a.k.a steal) to...
Five Must-See Acts at Thunder Bay's Wake the Giant 2024
PUBLISHED May 17, 2024
Wake the Giant is more than just a music festival: it's a self-described cultural awareness project, created with the goal of making Thunde...
Five Must-See Artists at the 2024 Canmore Folk Music Festival
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Claiming the title of Alberta's longest-running folk music festival, the Canmore Folk Music Festival is gorgeously situated in the Rocky...
8 Emerging Canadian Artists You Need to Hear in May 2024
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
We're about a month out from the summer solstice, but it's starting to feel like summer's already here — beers and beaches and sunburns...
Five Must-See Acts at Ontario's Paris Drinks Fest
PUBLISHED May 15, 2024
Who's thirsty for some great music? Paris, ON — located close to Brantford, less than an hour outside of Hamilton — is home to Paris Drinks...