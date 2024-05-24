Articles by Byron Yan
Sharp Weapons
PUBLISHED May 27, 2016
Loud and obnoxious, Kansas City's Sharp Weapons have a knack for heavy riffing. The four-piece's self-titled, nine-track debut LP is full o...
NOTHING
Tired of Tomorrow
PUBLISHED May 11, 2016
Relapse Records signees NOTHING's Tired of Tomorrow is a shoegaze masterwork, a 10-track album on the cutting edge of its genre. From the w...
Manipulate
Becoming Madness EP
PUBLISHED Feb 10, 2016
New York City's Manipulate successfully marry hardcore and metal by weaving hints of the latter into their traditional NYHC sound. The firs...