Since its reopening in 2016, REBEL is a nightclub and live music venue known for its theatrical LED installations, 65-foot long stage, and views of Lake Ontario and the Toronto skyline. The venue offers live music, interactive performances, corporate and private functions, and multimedia productions.

REBEL was formerly known as Docks Nightclub & Concert Theatre, then Sound Academy, before its renovation and relaunch in 2016. The renovation split REBEL into four unique spaces with capacities of up to 3,700. A fully accessible venue, REBEL also offers VIP tables and bottle service, as well as indoor and outdoor seating.

The nightclub hosts a wide variety of artists spanning all genres, including recent performances from L'Impératrice, JPEGMAFIA, Steve Aoki, deadmau5, Tiësto and FKA twigs. REBEL continues to operate as a nightclub and is famous for its Halloween and New Year's Eve parties.