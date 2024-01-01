Self-described as a music-first venue, CODA is Toronto's home for all things electronic. The small, 550-capacity venue is known for its Canadian owned and operated PK sound-system and light and visual effects.

CODA was a successor to the former Footwork (2005-2013) and opened in 2014, and has a consistent lineup of both local and international acts, with a focus on electronic music genres.

CODA's prime location on Bathurst and Bloor makes it easily accessible by public transit, and is in a prime location for cheap eats in the nearby area.