Café Campus, also known as Petit Campus, is a tri-storey club founded in 1967. The club operates as a bar, nightclub, performance hall and work cooperative, and has two rooms to host events: Café Campus and Petit Campus. It is a hotspot within Montreal's nightlife, from diverse weekly events to live music and DJ sets.

Café Campus has been a popular venue for both local and international artists. Past performances include Valley, Sloan and Kate Bollinger.

Located just a few minutes from Sherbrooke metro on the orange line and Saint-Laurent on the green line, the venue is easily accessible by both metro and bus.