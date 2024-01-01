BSMT 254 is true to its name: the venue, which opened in 2021, is tucked away in the lower level of its Landsdowne Avenue and College Street unit. A hub for reggae music and DJs, the cozy venue is fully equipped with a stage, a Behringer x32 mixing board, monitors, LED and incandescent stage lighting, and a full-range PA system.

Former Lula Lounge manager Vas Cranis and his business partner started BSMT 254 to provide young and up-and-coming bands performance opportunities; they're also responsible for the venue's programming.

In addition to live music, BSMT 254 also hosts DJ events and private functions, as well as Toronto festival Project Nowhere's performances.