Five Must-See Acts at Hillside Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Happy Hillside! Guelph, ON's much-loved Hillside Festival is back this year with more stellar artists, high-sun lake swims and impeccable v...
Matty Matheson's Michelin Guide Toronto Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Matty Matheson's award-winning Mexican restaurant Fonda Balam will close its doors for good next month after three years in Toronto's...
Ex-Kyuss Frontman John Garcia and Mastodon's Bill Kelliher Have Started a New Band
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Stoner rock lovers, rejoice: ex-Kyuss vocalist John Garcia has reportedly been working on music as part of a new project with Mastodon...
NOFX's Punk in Drublic Unveils Toronto and Edmonton Lineups, with the Interrupters, Descendents, Circle Jerks
PUBLISHED Apr 19, 2024
NOFX's final tour is underway, and now the band have unveiled the lineup for Edmonton and Toronto's Punk in Drublic weekends, happening Aug...
No, Turnstile Aren't Opening for Vampire Weekend
PUBLISHED Apr 1, 2024
It's still April Fools' Day and no one is safe, but this particular non-prank that had people wondering who exactly is opening for Vampire...
Exclaim!'s 15 Best EPs of 2023
PUBLISHED Dec 11, 2023
People have been predicting the death of the album for years, suggesting that the short attention spans of both listeners and algorithms wi...
Jason Momoa Credits Tool for His Love of Bass Guitar
PUBLISHED Feb 9, 2021
Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa has been outspoken about his love of heavy metal in the past, and he's now shared that Tool ar...
NOFX's Fat Mike Sells His Home For $5 Million
PUBLISHED Feb 2, 2009
While most of us struggle to scrape by in these harsh economic times, punk mogul Fat Mike is apparently raking in the green. According to r...