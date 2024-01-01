War for the Planet of the Apes
Directed by Matt Reeves
Release Date: July 14
Starring Woody Harrelson, Judy Greer, Andy Serkis, Steve Zahn Six years ago, it would’ve been hard to imagine that Planet of the Apes as a franchise would get better with age. But, with the origin story out of the way, and its even more powerful sequel a distant memory, returning director Matt Reeves is going all out with War for the Planet of the Apes, a dark, depressing action-adventure about humanity’s need for control. The movie, part of which was filmed in B.C., is apparently inspired by Apocalypse Now — with star Woody Harrelson channelling Marlon Brando for his evil colonel character. (Fox)