Starring Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Richard E. Grant, Jeremy Ironschronicles the propaganda efforts of the British government during the Second World War to boost morale and raise the spirits of the citizenry during times of great turmoil. More a love letter to the power of movies than a stiff upper lip accounting of English sacrifice,aspires to revive one’s faith in the power of art even in the face of horror. (Elevation)