Starring Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa TomeiAnother year, another Spider-Man and another Brit as young Tom Holland takes over from Andrew Garfield, whose ownis only three summers old. The major (only?) notable element here is the webslinger’s introduction into the larger Marvel universe (caused by boring rights issues), as teased by Holland’s cameo in. Downey Jr.’s Iron Man does the heavy lifting on behalf of the team, while CGI takes care of the rest. (Columbia)