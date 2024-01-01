Starring Diane Lane, Alec Baldwin, Arnaud ViardEleanor Coppola, wife of Francis Ford, directed this light-hearted romp that’s perfect for the middle-aged moms and dads of the world. Diane Lane is married to thehimself, Alec Baldwin, but she’s quickly swept off her feet by Baldwin’s flirty business partner Arnaud Viard, who takes her on a European road trip. If you liked the foodie swells ofbut would prefer less outright jokes, this looks like the subtle, romantic outing for you. (Mongrel)