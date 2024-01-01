Paris Can Wait
Directed by Eleanor Coppola
Release Date: May 26
Starring Diane Lane, Alec Baldwin, Arnaud Viard
Eleanor Coppola, wife of Francis Ford, directed this light-hearted romp that’s perfect for the middle-aged moms and dads of the world. Diane Lane is married to the Boss Baby himself, Alec Baldwin, but she’s quickly swept off her feet by Baldwin’s flirty business partner Arnaud Viard, who takes her on a European road trip. If you liked the foodie swells of The Trip but would prefer less outright jokes, this looks like the subtle, romantic outing for you. (Mongrel)
Eleanor Coppola, wife of Francis Ford, directed this light-hearted romp that’s perfect for the middle-aged moms and dads of the world. Diane Lane is married to the Boss Baby himself, Alec Baldwin, but she’s quickly swept off her feet by Baldwin’s flirty business partner Arnaud Viard, who takes her on a European road trip. If you liked the foodie swells of The Trip but would prefer less outright jokes, this looks like the subtle, romantic outing for you. (Mongrel)