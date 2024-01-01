Megan Leavey
Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite
Release Date: June 9
Starring Kate Mara, Ramon Rodriguez, Bradley Whitford
After getting us worked up over orcas with her excellent Blackfish doc, Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s first narrative feature is one for the dogs. Starring Kate Mara and her K9 friend, Megan Leavey looks like Marley & Me or Wendy and Lucy paired with the horrors of war. We’re really hoping the pup survives. (Elevation)
