The Book of Henry
Directed by Colin Trevorrow
Release Date: June 16
Starring Naomi Watts, Jacob Tremblay, Dean Norris
Sandwiched between his colossal Jurassic World and sure to be equally colossal Star Wars: Episode IX, Colin Trevorrow has a decidedly more low-key film on the way. The Book of Henry follows a single mom (Naomi Watts) who discovers her son (Jacob Tremblay) may be a child genius; when her son is concerned that a neighbour is hurting a classmate, the pair try to investigate. Considering Trevorrow’s quirkily confident debut Safety Not Guaranteed, hopes are high that he’ll deliver a winner with The Book of Henry. (Focus)
