A Ghost Story
Directed by David Lowery
Release Date: July 21
Starring Sonia Acevedo, Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara
Having premiered at Sundance to rave reviews, A Ghost Story is the latest outing from David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints). The film is a bizarrely brooding indie about a man (portrayed with a shoddy bedsheet ghost costume) who tries to reconnect with his wife. The film stars Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, and there’s even a cameo from Kesha. (Mongrel)
Having premiered at Sundance to rave reviews, A Ghost Story is the latest outing from David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, Ain’t Them Bodies Saints). The film is a bizarrely brooding indie about a man (portrayed with a shoddy bedsheet ghost costume) who tries to reconnect with his wife. The film stars Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, and there’s even a cameo from Kesha. (Mongrel)