X-Men: Apocalypse

Release date: May 27Marvel’s X-Men has been a blockbuster franchise for nearly two decades, but longtime director Bryan Singer’s latest iteration, X-Men: Apocalypse, looks like it could be the best yet. This ninth instalment finds the James McAvoy-era Professor X and his team of mutants battling the titular Apocalypse (Star Wars: The Force Awakens/Ex Machina star Oscar Isaac), the first and by far most powerful mutant in the X-Men universe, who has been worshipped as a god since the start of human civilization. After sleeping for thousands of years, Apocalypse awakens to find society stranger than before; disillusioned, he decides to recruit a team of similarly unsatisfied mutants — including Magneto (Michael Fassbender) — to help wipe out the human race and recreate the world in his own image. Although seemingly unstoppable, Apocalypse is the final film in a trilogy that started with X-Men: First Class back in 2011, so expect an epic conclusion or unfathomable cliffhanger. (Fox)